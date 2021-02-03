New Instagram feature to help bring back recently deleted content

Instagram will let users bring back deleted content. The company has introduced a new “Recently Deleted” feature that will help users manage their deleted content. Instagram is introducing the feature to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts shared by users.

The Recently Deleted feature is being made available to Instagram users starting today. All of the recently deleted content will be moved to a folder, where it will be stored for 30 days. Deleted Stories not in the archive will be available for 24 hours.

The new feature will be useful when a user’s account has been compromised and hackers have access to it. “We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back,” Instagram said.

During those 30 days, you can access your deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there you can either restore or permanently delete it. Before restoring, you will have to confirm through text or email that you are the rightful holder of that account, according to The Verge.

The feature is now being rolled out to all Instagram users.