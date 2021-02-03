MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

New Instagram feature to help bring back recently deleted content

The Recently Deleted feature is being made available to Instagram users starting today.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

Instagram will let users bring back deleted content. The company has introduced a new “Recently Deleted” feature that will help users manage their deleted content. Instagram is introducing the feature to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts shared by users.

The Recently Deleted feature is being made available to Instagram users starting today. All of the recently deleted content will be moved to a folder, where it will be stored for 30 days. Deleted Stories not in the archive will be available for 24 hours.

The new feature will be useful when a user’s account has been compromised and hackers have access to it. “We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back,” Instagram said. 

During those 30 days, you can access your deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there you can either restore or permanently delete it. Before restoring, you will have to confirm through text or email that you are the rightful holder of that account, according to The Verge.

The feature is now being rolled out to all Instagram users.

Close

Related stories

Instagram is also testing a feature that disables the ability to share posts from your feed to stories. The company is doing so after hearing from the community that they want to see fewer feed posts in Stories.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Instagram
first published: Feb 3, 2021 12:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.