New Google app allows creditors to lock users out of phones if they default on payments: Report

Premium smartphones have got a lot more expensive in the past couple of years. To make these expensive phones more accessible, OEMs and carriers offer different long-term payment programs, letting consumers buy these phones by paying a fraction of the original price every month.

But if a consumer defaults on a payment for the device, the company that issued the loan decides on the subsequent course of action. However, there is a new app listed on the Play Store called Device Lock Controller under the Google LLC label. The app reportedly allows banks to lock the device of a user if they default on a payment for their phone as per the terms of the financial plan.

The app will allow credit providers to lock a user's phone and disable debugging and management features on the phone remotely. According to a report by XDA Developers, the app was first spotted by Jason Bayton.

The description of the app on the Google Play Store reads; "Device Lock Controller enables device management for credit providers. Your provider can remotely restrict access to your device if you don't make payments. If your device is restricted, basic functionality, such as emergency calling and access to settings, will still be available."

A Google spokesperson told XDA Developers that the app had been launched in collaboration with a Kenyan mobile carrier called Safaricom. According to the FAQ page on Safaricom's website, the carrier will be able to lock the device following four days of non-payment.

The FAQ page on Safaricom's website mentions that the carrier will "lock the device" following four days of non-payment. Google also clarified that Device Lock Controller will not be listed on the Play Store for general users and is working to take down the listing from the Play Store in the US.

The report suggests that the app uses Android's DeviceAdminService API to remotely control the device. The tech giant did not provide any details as to whether it was planning to partner with more credit providers for similar plans.