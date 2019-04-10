New feature in Google Maps to allow drivers report "slowdowns" manually

From the time Google acquired navigation app Waze six years ago, it has been modifying and adding a number of features to Google Maps.

Just a few weeks ago, for instance, the web giant added 'incident reporting' feature to Maps to help crowdsource navigation related data that would allow drivers an easier time on road.

Dubbed “slowdown” or “congestion” report, the feature lets people using Maps to manually inform about crawling traffic or jams, so that others approaching the area can change their route accordingly.

Now, you may wonder how it will benefit the users since Google Maps already reports slow roads using varied colours to depict the affected path. The method employed by Maps takes longer to reflect, as against drivers reporting slow traffic in real time.

As of now, it is not clear if the feature in question will be rolled out to Android phones, or if iPhone users will also be able to access it.

Android users can avail the benefits of this feature by locating the “+” sign inside a speech bubble, which pops up at the bottom left of the Maps. If they click on it, they will be able to add traffic details such as “crash”, “speed trap”, or “slowdown”. This would in-turn help Google to better calculate routes and send alerts to drivers of an impending hazard.