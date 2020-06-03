New Facebook feature will let you hide those old embarrassing posts from your friends

Posted something embarrassing on Facebook years ago and want to hide them from your friends or batch-delete them altogether? Facebook’s new tool called ‘Manage Activity’ can help you.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” Facebook said.

With the new tool, users can archive or trash old posts, either one-by-one or in bulk. The archive feature is for the content users no longer want others to see on Facebook but do not want to delete it.

Manage Activity also allows people to move posts they no longer want to the trash. Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless the user chooses to manually delete or restore them.

Users can also delete multiple posts at once with Manage Activity. The company said it has developed filters to help users sort and find what they are looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

Currently, the feature has been only introduced to the Facebook app on Android and iOS, and Facebook Lite. Facebook stated that the feature will soon be available on the desktop site as well.



