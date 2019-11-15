App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New era in texting begins as Google rolls out RCS chat for Android users in the US

Texting on Android phones is about to get a lot better.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google first revealed RCS chat as Android’s primary texting platform over one and a half year ago. And, now, the search giant is making good on its promise. RCS has begun rolling out for all Android users in the United States. This will be Google’s most significant update to the Messaging app on Android.

The update will modernise texting on Android phones, making it a whole lot better. The RCS update will give Android users in the US access to a ton of new features, which iOS users have been enjoying on iMessages. RCS messaging is easily one of the biggest steps the search giant has taken on Android, and it will close the gap between Apple’s iOS, in terms of texting.

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services and will replace the existing SMS (Short Messaging Service). RCS supports improved chat features like typing indicators, improved group chats, read receipts, chat over Wi-Fi, and sending and receiving high-res images and videos. However, unlike Signal and iMessage, it doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption.

Close

To get RCS, simply use Android Messages as your default texting app, which will already likely be the case. If you are among the one percent of people in the US who have received the update, you’ll see a notification that says, “Messages just got better”. Once you agree to the terms, the new features should become available soon after.

related news

RCS is based on your phone number and will automatically turn on if you text someone with access to it. Since the search giant has opted for a slow rollout, most US users will have to wait till the end of the year, while global users will have to wait longer.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 04:44 pm

