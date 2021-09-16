MARKET NEWS

English
Technology

New emoji 2022: 35 icons, 75 skin tone variations coming soon

The Unicode Consortium has announced 112 new options to be added to emojis in 2022

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
New Emojis will be added in 2022

New Emojis will be added in 2022


The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation that maintains the Unicode standard for representative text and icons in all modern software, have announced brand new emoji's that will be joining the roster of emojis in 2022.

Emojis are representative icons to express or convey feelings that would otherwise be very difficult to do through text. With Unicode 14.0, 37 new emojis and an additional 75 skin tone variations will be added for a total of 112 new options to pick from.

This will bring the total number of options available to users up to 3,633. Among the notable new additions are the troll, biting lip, saluting face, melting face, peeking eye, finger hearts, pregnant man, lotus, Hamsa, mirror ball, nest with eggs and without one.

These are expected to roll out next year across devices, so expect them on your smartphones, computers and tablets. Besides emojis, Unicode 14.0 also includes 838 new characters. These include 5 new scripts for a total of 159 scripts overall.

Toto, used to write the Toto language in northeast India will be one of the new scripts as well as Cypro-Minoan used in the Island of Cyprus.

Vithkuqi used in Albania will also join the roster and Old Uyghur, an historic script used in Arabic languages will also be part of the list.

There are also new Arabic Script additions which are used in languages across Africa, Iran, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Java and Bosnia. New additions for Quranic use have also been made.

Tags: #Emoji #Unicode Consortium
first published: Sep 16, 2021 12:48 pm

