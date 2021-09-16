New emoji 2022: 35 icons, 75 skin tone variations coming soon

New Emojis will be added in 2022

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation that maintains the Unicode standard for representative text and icons in all modern software, have announced brand new emoji's that will be joining the roster of emojis in 2022.

Emojis are representative icons to express or convey feelings that would otherwise be very difficult to do through text. With Unicode 14.0, 37 new emojis and an additional 75 skin tone variations will be added for a total of 112 new options to pick from.



Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up on s, s, and other platforms sometime next year → https://t.co/deSr1g6m8k#絵文字pic.twitter.com/xuTf8Os02K

This will bring the total number of options available to users up to 3,633. Among the notable new additions are the troll, biting lip, saluting face, melting face, peeking eye, finger hearts, pregnant man, lotus, Hamsa, mirror ball, nest with eggs and without one.

These are expected to roll out next year across devices, so expect them on your smartphones, computers and tablets. Besides emojis, Unicode 14.0 also includes 838 new characters. These include 5 new scripts for a total of 159 scripts overall.

Toto, used to write the Toto language in northeast India will be one of the new scripts as well as Cypro-Minoan used in the Island of Cyprus.

Vithkuqi used in Albania will also join the roster and Old Uyghur, an historic script used in Arabic languages will also be part of the list.

There are also new Arabic Script additions which are used in languages across Africa, Iran, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Java and Bosnia. New additions for Quranic use have also been made.