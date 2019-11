New details about Huawei Nova 6 emerge in official teaser video

It hasn’t even been half a year since the launch of the Nova 5 series, and Huawei is already gearing up for the launch of its successor. The Chinese smartphone maker’s Nova 6 series is launching on December 5. And, while details of the phone haven’t been confirmed yet, the company recently uploaded an official teaser revealing design and a few other aspects about the Nova 6.

The Nova 6 appears to have a vertically aligned camera setup on the back, which includes three cameras and a possible depth sensor. The dual punch hole notch on the front will house two selfie cameras, including a primary sensor and a second ultra-wide lens with a 105-degree FOV to fit everyone into the frame.

The video also confirms that the Nova 6 or at least one of the Nova 6 models will miss out on the headphone jack. The SIM tray, and USB-C and speaker grille are located on the bottom of the device. The Nova 6 will sport a white glossy finish, but previous leaks also suggest red and blue colour options.

We also know that the Huawei Nova 6 will offer 5G connectivity. It will likely be powered by the company’s latest Kirin 990 chipset with an embedded 5G modem. Additionally, a new leak on Weibo also suggests a mid-tier 4G version of the Nova 6 that will pack the Kirin 810 SoC. The leaked Nova 6 SE is also expected to get 40W fast-charging support similar to the other smartphones in the Nova 6 lineup.

While reports suggest that the Nova 6 will arrive with an LCD panel, we find that a little hard to believe considering its predecessor packed OLED displays. More details about the new Nova 6 series should be revealed in the days leading up to the launch date.