New classification, including Adult rating, for OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime

New rules by the government have set a "classification rating" to describe content and advise discretion for viewers of films and other forms of entertainment, including web-based, or Over The Top (OTT), serials that are shown on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar.

Adult category will be suitable only for 18 years and above, said the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, a copy of which Moneycontrol reviewed.

No one younger than 18 may see an A category film.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have faced a barrage of criticism and complaints in India for allegedly showing "obscene content".