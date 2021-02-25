English
New classification, including Adult rating, for OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime

Government sets "classification rating" to describe content and advise discretion for viewers of films and serials shown on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST

New rules by the government have set a "classification rating" to describe content and advise discretion for viewers of films and other forms of entertainment, including web-based, or Over The Top (OTT), serials that are shown on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar.

Adult category will be suitable only for 18 years and above, said the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, a copy of which Moneycontrol reviewed.

No one younger than 18 may see an A category film.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have faced a barrage of criticism and complaints in India for allegedly showing "obscene content".

The political drama Tandav shown on Amazon Prime was accused of hurting religious sentiment. An Amazon India executive was summoned and questioned by police in Uttar Pradesh after they received complaints.
