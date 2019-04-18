App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

New Apple lab uses robots to rip apart devices for recycling materials

Apple said on April 18 that it will open a "Material Recovery" lab to investigate new techniques using robotics and machine learning to rip apart its devices and recover valuable materials such as copper, aluminum and cobalt.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple Inc is notorious for keeping what happens in its laboratories a closely guarded secret. But the iPhone maker plans to share openly everything that happens in its newest lab in Austin, Texas.

Apple said on April 18 that it will open a "Material Recovery" lab to investigate new techniques using robotics and machine learning to rip apart its devices and recover valuable materials such as copper, aluminum and cobalt.

The 9,000-square-foot lab will be at the same Austin facility as "Daisy," an Apple-built robot that can now tear apart iPhones at the rate of 1.2 million per year.

The lab is part of Apple's broader goal to make all of its products from recycled or renewable materials. Apple has not set a date for when it will reach that goal, though some products such as the MacBook Air already feature aluminum made from melted down iPhones traded in to Apple.

related news

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social Initiatives, told Reuters the research will inform how Apple designs its products.

"I absolutely think that the learnings we make there will be for all of Apple, and hopefully for all of our sector, and of course will influence designers and engineers as we go forward," Jackson said in an interview.

Apple has faced criticism in the past that its thin-and-light product designs make it hard to disassemble products so they can be recycled.

Kyle Wiens, chief executive of iFixit, which provides free repair instructions for electronics, said Apple deserves some credit for making the iPhone reasonable to recycle. But he said many other popular products in its lineup - such as its AirPods headphones - cannot be economically recycled because they are stuck together with glue.

Jackson pushed back against that notion, saying that smaller products reduce material use and that Apple focuses on making longer lasting products. The company for the first time released figures showing that 7.8 million devices brought to Apple as trade-ins last year ended up with new users.

"Durability matters," Jackson said. "We know our products are used a long time."

Apple also said on April 18 that materials recovered by the Daisy robot are making their way into new products. For example, batteries recovered by Daisy will be sent to recyclers so the cobalt from them can be used in new Apple batteries.

"Cobalt is mined in horrific conditions," Wiens of iFixit said. "Reducing cobalt consumption is a good thing across the board."
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Apple Inc #Technology #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Jio Fastest Global Operator to Reach 300 Million Users, Revenue Grows ...

After May 23, Modi Will Become PM Again and BJP Will Come to Power in ...

Malegaon Victim's Father Asks Court to Ban Sadhvi Pragya from Contesti ...

Rape Accused Former Goa MLA Atanasio Monserrate Joins Congress, May Co ...

Bride Abducted by Jilted Lover Minutes After Wedding in Rajasthan's Si ...

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Blessed with Baby Boy, Ananya Panday S ...

Trade Across Line of Control Suspended, Govt Says It is Being Used by ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

North Korea Says it Tested New Weapon, Wants Pompeo Out of Talks

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh from Bhopal is clear evidence that pa ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Reliance Industries Q4 net jumps 9.8% to record Rs 10,362 crore on rob ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.