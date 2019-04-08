App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network security firewall market to be worth $5.3 bn by 2023: Report

The diameter firewall sub-segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Moneycontrol News
According to a new market research report "Network Security Firewall Market”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Network Security Firewall Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2018 to USD 5.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2 percent during the forecast period.

An increased demand for network security and privacy, advent of NextGen technologies for network security; new vulnerabilities in SS7, and administrative regulations and advancement of digital transformation in the telecom industry are major driving factors for the Network Security Firewall Market.

Diameter is an IP protocol that provides Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) services for all fixed and mobile networks. The protocol enables unlimited scalability, fault tolerance, and secure and reliable transmission of data packets over the IP networks.

However, transmission of data packets from legacy networks such as PSTN/GSM to LTE allows attackers to exploit the relationship between the SS7 and diameter network, thereby tracking LTE user through GSM networks. This type of attack is known as diameter attacks. Diameter firewall protects the operator's network from LTE/EPC diameter-based network attacks.

The firewall monitors and filters the IP packets received over the LTE networks from other LTE or GSM networks and prevents the exchange of anomalous data packets from unauthorized networks. Diameter firewall can identify and block a wide range of attacks before any damage is done, rather than having to do manual configuration to block further attacks from a specific source once an attack is carried out.

Managed services are used for outsourcing the complete security function or a particular aspect of security function in an enterprise. Vendors providing managed services offer a complete suite of dedicated firewall services that can be configured to meet the organization's unique hosting environment and specific security needs.

These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update all the software in the cloud and traditional platforms. All the pre-deployment and post-deployment queries and needs of the customers are addressed under managed services. Managed services provide end users with software configured for their requirements to provide assistance at every step of the software usage.

They also provide dedicated hosting and maintenance solutions. Managed services include the deployment of firewall, monitoring and vigilance, remote support, client-hosted operations, and firewall configuration and management. With the growing number of SMS malware and incidences of malicious intrusions, the managed services segment is poised to grow in in Network Security Firewall Market during the forecast period.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

