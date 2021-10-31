Netflix's Tomb Raider anime will bridge series gap

The series will take place after the survivor trilogy

Tomb Raider is a huge franchise. With more than two decades of games, comic books, and movies, there is bound to be a continuity error or two. But Tasha Huo, writer, and producer on Netflix's upcoming Tomb Raider animated series, wants to bridge the gap between the original series and the latest "Survivor" series.

Huo's team wants to transform Lara Croft's character at the end of the trilogy, to the confident archaeologist seen in the original games. The "Survivor" trilogy by Crystal Dynamics is set before the events of the original Tomb Raider games.

"The Tomb Raider anime series from Legendary and Netflix will provide fans like you—and me—around the world with some of the first steps toward unifying the Tomb Raider timelines," said Huo in a statement (via Screen rant).

"As we transition beyond the Survivor Trilogy and start to follow Lara’s journey leading up to the first steps of that first Tomb Raider game."

The animated series was announced by Netflix in January but there is no release date for the project yet. Powerhouse Animation Studios, responsible for the great Castlevania animated series, will be in charge of the show. Legendary will be co-producing the series along with Netflix and the team will work closely with Crystal Dynamics, who have been making the Tomb Raider games since 2006.

It has also been confirmed that both Zip and Jonah will be in the series, Zip being an ally in Crystal Dynamic's 2016 game Tomb Raider Legend. Jonah is from the recent trilogy.