    Netflix's Resident Evil adaptation cancelled after first season

    The critics have panned the first season for poor writing and the show dropped out of Netflix's top 10 in just three weeks

    Moneycontrol News
    August 28, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Netflix)

    Netflix's live-action adaptation of Resident Evil has been cancelled after just one season. Based on the popular video game franchise by Capcom, Resident Evil did not score well with critics or fans, who called out the show's lacklustre writing and it fell off the streaming platform's Top 10 in just three weeks from its debut.

    It also debuted very close to Stranger Things' anticipated season 4, which could have been another factor for the show's poor performance.

    According to Deadline, Resident Evil debuted on the Netflix Top 10 at number two with a decent 72.7 million hours viewed across the eight-episode season but the views quickly tapered off in week two and the show was gone from the charts in week three.

    Co-written by Andrew Dabb and Mary Leah Sutton, and loosely based on the video games, Resident Evil follows protagonist Jade Wesker, who has to fight for survival in a world overrun by zombies. Jade is also haunted by her connections to New Racoon city and her father's dark secrets.

    The series starred Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Nunez.

    This is the second time that Netflix has dabbled with the Resident Evil universe, the first was an animated series called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which, too, was hammered for poor writing but performed well as a limited four-episode show.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Netflix #Online streaming services #OTT #Resident Evil Series #Video game adaptations
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 02:34 pm
