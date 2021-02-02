MARKET NEWS

Netflix’s new 3D-animated Sonic series is called Sonic Prime, due out in 2022

After briefly teasing a new 3D animated series starring everyone’s favourite ‘blue ball of speed’ in December, Netflix has now officially announced the show and has given it a name – Sonic Prime.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST

Netflix is slowly becoming the place for great video game adaptations. After hugely successful iterations based on Castlevania, Witcher and Dragon’s Dogma, Netflix is now looking to give Sega’s famous blue hedgehog his time in the spotlight.

After briefly teasing a new 3D animated series starring everyone’s favourite ‘blue ball of speed’ in December, Netflix has now officially announced the show and has given it a name – Sonic Prime. Sega, WildBrain and Man of action entertainment have partnered up to bring the show to life.

The series will go live in 2022 and will start with a 24-episode run. Netflix has positioned the series for Kids, families, and long-time fans, focused mainly on children aged six to eleven. The show will be helmed by Man of Action entertainment, a studio that is known for its work on Ben 10 and Big Hero 6 (not the movie).

Details for the show or its storyline are scarce for now, which is not surprising given that it is due out next year. Sonic’s not been entirely out of the limelight though, last year he starred in his own movie which was surprisingly not bad. Besides, the ‘blue blur’ might do well in short, bite-sized adventures.

TAGS: #Netflix #Paramount Pictures #Sega #Sonic the Hedgeho
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.