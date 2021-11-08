Netflix will use App Store to deliver games on iOS

Thanks to Apple's policies, Netflix won't have a hub for games on iOS

Thanks to Apple's strict App Store policies, Netflix will have to workaround the limitations and offer its games as standalone apps on iOS.

As reported on by The Verge, The policy in question prevents third-party apps from providing access or acting as a hub for other services or apps. This is also the reason why don't see the likes of cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, GeForce Now or xCloud on the app store, they instead have to launched through a browser.

Earlier this month, Netflix made a selection of games available for Android. The streaming app was updated to include a new hub for games, which when clicked on will automatically take you to a Google Play Store listing of the title.

While technically, this is similar to what Netflix will have to do on the App Store, not having a hub in-app will make it a lot more annoying for users to find Netflix branded games on the App Store.

Bloomberg Reporter Mark Gurman theorised that Netflix will eventually move all its games to the cloud but given the absence of cloud streaming apps on the App Store, it still won't solve the problem.

If they go the cloud route, they will have to settle for web apps on iOS, similar to the rest of cloud streaming services.

“Apple will need to change its rules or grant Netflix an exemption,” said Gurman.

“That leaves the ultimate success of Netflix’s service in the hands of Apple, a longtime partner but also a growing rival.”