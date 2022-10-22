Netflix to open gaming studio in Southern California

Netflix will open a new game studio in Southern California, the streaming major’s vice president, gaming, Mike Verdu has said, as the company looks to widen its portfolio as competition gets stiff in the OTT space.

The company was "seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering", he said at the TechCrunch Disrupt event a few days ago.

This will be Netflix's fifth gaming studio and will be led by Chacko Sonny, former executive producer on Activision Blizzard's multiplayer shooter Overwatch.

Verdu said that people like Sonny don't come to an organisation "to build the next big thing in gaming unless there’s a sense that we’re really in it for the long haul and in it for the right reasons”.

Netflix has 14 games in full development at its various studios and about 35 mobile games are already part of the the gaming service its runs for Android and iOS.

Verdu said that 55 games were "in flight", including those based on popular shows such as Stranger Things and Spongebob Squarepants.

As for the cloud gaming service, Verdu said that Netflix looks at it as a "value add" and not as a "console replacement".

“It’s a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games wherever you are,” he said.

Google Stadia and Amazon's Luna have already tried their hands at the cloud-gaming market. Google would be shutting down the service in January 2023.

Verdu said that Stadia failed not because of its technology but because of its business model. He called Stadia "a technical success" that was "fun to play games on" but it had "issues with the business model for sure".

Netflix reversed customer losses in the September quarter to bounce back to growth after two successive quarters of decline in member base.

As reported by Moneycontrol, the Asia-Pacific region, which includes India, remained the biggest subscription driver for the video-streaming platform. Netflix added 1.4 million paid members in the region, taking its base to 36.2 million subscribers, the company told shareholders on October 18.

Overall, Netflix added 2.41 million paid members during the quarter, taking its global subscriber base to 223.1 million. The service expects to add 4.5 million paid members in Q4 2022 with a 6 percent year on year increase in its average revenue per member.