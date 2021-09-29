Netflix reveals viewership numbers for shows and movies on the platform

Bridgerton, Money Heist, Bird Box and Stranger Things among top 10

Netflix has released viewership numbers for top 10 movies and shows on the platform. The platform's methodology for counting views is a little skewed - watching 2 minutes of a particular show or movie is counted as a view - so you might want to take these with a grain of salt.

First up, is the order of the top 10 movies and shows according to the total number of hours consumed by viewers. These were recorded in the first 28 days since availability.



Bridgerton season 1, 625 million

Money Heist season 4, 619 million

Stranger Things 3, 582 million

The Witcher season 1, 541 million

13 Reasons Why season 2, 496 million

13 Reasons Why season 1, 476 million

You season 2, 457 million

Stranger Things 2, 427 million

Money Heist season 3, 426 million

Ginny & Georgia season 1, 381 million





Bird Box, 282 million

Extraction, 231 million

The Irishman, 215 million

The Kissing Booth 2, 209 million

6 Underground, 205 million

Spenser Confidential, 197 million

Enola Holmes, 190 million

Army of the Dead, 187 million

The Old Guard, 186 million

Murder Mystery, 170 million



Then, we move on to the top 10 content ordered by accounts who have watched at least 2 minutes of the title in the first 28 days.



Bridgerton: Season 1, 82 million

Lupin: Part 1, 76 million

The Witcher: Season 1, 76 million

Sex/Life: Season 1, 67 million

Stranger Things 3, 67 million

Money Heist: Part 4, 65 million

Tiger King: Season 1, 64 million

The Queen's Gambit, 62 million

Sweet Tooth: Season 1, 60 million

Emily in Paris: Season 1, 58 million

