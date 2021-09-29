MARKET NEWS

Netflix reveals viewership numbers for shows and movies on the platform

Bridgerton and Bird Box top the list.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
Bridgerton, Money Heist, Bird Box and Stranger Things among top 10

Netflix has released viewership numbers for top 10 movies and shows on the platform. The platform's methodology for counting views is a little skewed - watching 2 minutes of a particular show or movie is counted as a view - so you might want to take these with a grain of salt.

First up, is the order of the top 10 movies and shows according to the total number of hours consumed by viewers. These were recorded in the first 28 days since availability.

Top ten watched series on Netflix (View Hours)

  1. Bridgerton season 1, 625 million

  2. Money Heist season 4, 619 million

  3. Stranger Things 3, 582 million

  4. The Witcher season 1, 541 million

  5. 13 Reasons Why season 2, 496 million

  6. 13 Reasons Why season 1, 476 million

  7. You season 2, 457 million

  8. Stranger Things 2, 427 million

  9. Money Heist season 3, 426 million

  10. Ginny & Georgia season 1, 381 million


Top ten watched films on Netflix (View Hours)

  1. Bird Box, 282 million

  2. Extraction, 231 million

  3. The Irishman, 215 million

  4. The Kissing Booth 2, 209 million

  5. 6 Underground, 205 million

  6. Spenser Confidential, 197 million

  7. Enola Holmes, 190 million

  8. Army of the Dead, 187 million

  9. The Old Guard, 186 million

  10. Murder Mystery, 170 million


Then, we move on to the top 10 content ordered by accounts who have watched at least 2 minutes of the title in the first 28 days.

Top ten watched series on Netflix (Sampled by Accounts)

  1. Bridgerton: Season 1, 82 million

  2. Lupin: Part 1, 76 million

  3. The Witcher: Season 1, 76 million

  4. Sex/Life: Season 1, 67 million

  5. Stranger Things 3, 67 million

  6. Money Heist: Part 4, 65 million

  7. Tiger King: Season 1, 64 million

  8. The Queen's Gambit, 62 million

  9. Sweet Tooth: Season 1, 60 million

  10. Emily in Paris: Season 1, 58 million


Top ten watched Films on Netflix (Sampled by Accounts)

  1. Extraction, 99 million

  2. Bird Box, 89 million

  3. Spenser Confidential, 85 million

  4. 6 Underground, 83 million

  5. Murder Mystery, 83 million

  6. The Old Guard, 78 million

  7. Enola Holmes, 77 million

  8. Project Power, 75 million

  9. Army of the Dead, 75 million

  10. Fatherhood, 74 million
