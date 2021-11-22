MARKET NEWS

Netflix renews League of Legends animated series Arcane for a second season

Set in the world of League of Legends, the show has been an enormous success

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
The series debuted earlier in November

Arcane, the animated series set in the world of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The series was announced at the League of Legends tenth anniversary celebration, and was produced by Riot Games with animation handled by Fortiche, a French animation studio, working out of Paris.

Arcane is a prequel to League of Legends, and tells the origin stories of several of the game's champions. It follows the adventures of the popular characters Jinx and Vi.

The show is set during a time of escalating unrest between the utopian city Piltover and the seedy underbelly of the Zaun. Sisters Jinx and Vi are caught in a war of twisted ideologies, all vying for power and control over Arcane technology.

The series has been an enormous success, with Season 1 racking up almost 34.2 million viewing hours in the first week.

Speaking with Deadline, showrunners Christian Linke and Alex Yee said they were, "beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment."

Linke called the show a "Love Letter" to the League of Legends universe and fans and is confident that everyone on the team, "feels like they’re working on the most important thing they’ve ever done in their craft."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arcane #League of Legends #Netflix
first published: Nov 22, 2021 05:02 pm

