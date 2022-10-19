Netflix Profile Transfer feature is live: Here’s how you use it

Netflix recently announced a new ‘Profile Transfer’ tool that allows users to easily transfer their personalized recommendations, viewing history, ‘My List’, saved games, and other settings to a new account.

Netflix has announced this new feature amid its crackdown on password sharing because of the subscriber loss which Netflix reported earlier this year. However, the feature can also come in use if a user was to move in with someone or finds a new place of residence and wants to transfer their Netflix profile to a new account.

How does Netflix’s Profile Transfer work:



First off, users will be notified by email as soon as the ‘Profile Transfer’ tool becomes available on their account.



Then open the Netflix app, enter the profile and hover over the profile icon on the top right corner.



Select the ‘Transfer Profile’ option in the dropdown menu, follow the instructions and add your new email address and password.

Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature will become available to all subscribers soon. The rollout will begin today, and users will get a notification when the feature is available on their account.

Netflix will also introduce a streaming plan with advertising for roughly $7 per month in November, a move to attract new subscribers after the company lost customers in the first half of the year.