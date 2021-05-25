Netflix may take a shot at gaming

Netflix already has successful series based around popular game franchises

Netflix already has several series based on popular gaming franchises like Castlevania, Witcher and Resident Evil, so it won't be much of a stretch to think that the streaming giant may soon foray into gaming.

Several reports have said Netflix is looking to hire people to oversee a new gaming division. Plans are all being drawn with nothing nailed down so far but if it all goes well, we may see a gaming service much like Xbox Game Pass or Apple Arcade as early as 2022.

The reports suggest that the service could be offered to its subscribers and games based on popular Netflix series as well as original games commissioned from various indie development studios could be launched.

A recent Reuters report said Netflix was looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames in an effort to grow beyond its traditional business.

In a statement to Polygon and The Information, a Netflix spokesperson said, "Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering — from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love — through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment."