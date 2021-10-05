Netflix launches Fast Laughs and Play Something for Android devices

Both Play Something and Fast Laughs are now rolling out to Android users

Netflix is rolling out "Play Something" and "Fast Laughs" to more users on Android. The company had been testing Play Something since April but is now ready to roll it out globally.

Akin to the shuffle feature on music streaming services, Play Something lets Netflix decide on what you are going to watch next. You press the button and let Netflix take care of recommendations based on your viewing history. This was designed specially for users, who can't seem to make up their mind on what to watch.

The feature has gone live for the TV app and Android devices but iOS users will have to wait a while. The company said that it intends to start testing on Apple's devices soon.

Fast Laughs was launched on iOS devices earlier this year and is now ready to come aboard Android hardware as well. The feature shows you short snippets of funny scenes from Netflix's library of shows and movies. For now, the feature is limited to select markets and will go live in the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Malaysia, India, Philippines and the UK.

Netflix is also bringing a new download tool called Downloads for You to iOS devices soon. Launched on Android, earlier this year, the tool automatically downloads shows and films that you might be interested in, based on your viewing history on the platform.

The new features should be available with the latest version of the Netflix app on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.