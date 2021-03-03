English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Netflix crashes across the world, here's how people reacted

Many of the complaints by users were about being unable to connect to the website.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
Image: AFP


Netflix crashed across the world on March 3, leaving thousands of paying customers without access to its content.

According to website DownDetector, as many as 1,600 complaints came via social media around 4:30 pm.

About half of them were related to 'no connection', while one in three people having issues with the service cited the primary problem as Netflix's website, reported the Guardian.

Here are some reactions relating to the incident on Twitter:

Close

Since then, streaming services seem to have been restored. Netflix is yet to comment on what led to the outage.
TAGS: #Business #Netflix #Netflix Streaming #Technology #world
first published: Mar 3, 2021 05:51 pm

