Netflix crashes across the world, here's how people reacted

Image: AFP

Netflix crashed across the world on March 3, leaving thousands of paying customers without access to its content.

Many of the complaints by users were about being unable to connect to the website.

According to website DownDetector, as many as 1,600 complaints came via social media around 4:30 pm.

About half of them were related to 'no connection', while one in three people having issues with the service cited the primary problem as Netflix's website, reported the Guardian.



Umm is it just me or is Netflix down..?@NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/8INba5AR0c

— ♡ kimmi ♡ (@selfluvisenough) March 3, 2021

Here are some reactions relating to the incident on Twitter:

Since then, streaming services seem to have been restored. Netflix is yet to comment on what led to the outage.