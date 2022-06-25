English
    Netflix confirms an ad-supported, cheaper plan is in the works

    The streaming giant has been losing subscribers and is hoping that a cheaper offering will stem the exodus

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST
    The Netflix Inc. application home screen on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

    Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed that the streaming giant is working on adding a new ad-supported tier to its subscription offerings, as the company looks to shore up its subscriber base through a cheaper plan.

    In an interview at the Cannes Lions advertising festival, as reported on by Hollywood Reporter, Sarandos said the company would add an ad tier because he believes Netflix "left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: ‘Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don’t mind advertising'.”

    "We are adding an ad tier; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.'”

    Netflix shares have fallen 30 percent following a worrying subscriber trend. In April, the company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year, the first time the streaming giant has seen such a big drop in numbers since 2011.

    Netflix projected that it would lose about 2 million subscribers by the end of the second quarter.

    The company had then announced it would be introducing a cheaper, ad-supported plan but this is the first time that Sarandos has confirmed it.

    Not much is known about the plan and in a statement  to Engadget, a company spokesperson said, "We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made. So this is all just speculation at this point."
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 04:00 pm
