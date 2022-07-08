Netflix adds spatial audio support for select original shows

Streaming major Netflix has partnered with Sennheiser to add spatial audio support to some of its original shows such as the popular Stranger Things. The collaboration will allow the streaming giant to convert existing surround mixes for the shows to expansive spatial audio.

Netflix has said the new mix can be enjoyed on headphones or stereo speakers and doesn't require new hardware.

In the blog post announcing the update on July 7, Netflix said that spatial audio "helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix".

Also read: Netflix tumbles as 200,000 users exit for first drop in decade

The OTT major, which has seen a big drop in subscriber base in recent months, said the feature would automatically be enabled for users who do not have surround sound devices.

The company said it was in the process of rolling out support across its entire catalogue and users would be able to find shows with support for the new feature by simply typing spatial audio in the search bar.

Also read: Netflix experiments with interactive content in India to woo more viewers

At present, spatial audio is limited to a few original shows. Some of the shows that offer the support are Locke and Key, The Witcher, Castlevania, Black Summer and Archive 81.