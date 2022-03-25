English
    Netflix adds another gaming studio to portfolio, buys out Boss Fight Entertainment

    The studio’s experience in coming up with hit games across genres would help accelerate Netflix’s ability to provide members with great games, the company has said

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Netflix has acquired Texas-based game development studio Boss Fight Entertainment, which was created from the ashes of Zynga's Dallas studio that shut down in 2013.

    Boss Fight made its name with popular mobile game Dungeon Boss, which was released in 2015 and is available on AndroidiOS and the Amazon App Store.

    "Since we launched mobile games to our members around the world just four months ago, we’ve been expanding our games catalog bit by bit as we build out our in-house creative development team," Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios at Netflix, said in a blog post on March 24.

    "The studio’s extensive experience in building hit games across genres would help accelerate Netflix’s ability to provide members with great games wherever they want to play them," Rahimi said.

    “Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment said in the post.

    “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetization.  We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

    Rahimi said that Netflix was still in the early days of, "building great game experiences."

    He said Netflix hoped to "bring world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games—with no ads and no in-app purchases—to members around the world."

    The news comes hot on the heels of Netflix announcing three new games for its mobile gaming platform. Boss Fight Entertainment is the second studio acquisition for the streaming giant this month, the first being Next Games earlier in March. The Finnish development studio has developed titles like Walking Dead: No Man's Land and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales for mobile.

    Last year, Netflix acquired American development studio, Night School Studio, developers of Oxenfree and more recently, Next Stop Nowhere and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.
