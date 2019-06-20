NetApp announces new solutions and services for hybrid multicloud

Organizations must fuel data-driven innovation by leveraging the cloud and modernizing their IT.
NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, announced new solutions and services that allow customers to adopt and consume cloud on their terms. NetApp will deliver seamless hybrid multicloud experience that includes availability of NetApp Cloud Data Services on NetApp HCI, the ability to expand with persistent storage across the biggest public clouds, and the ability for customers to manage, use, and pay for cloud services the way they want to.
The public cloud has created a new standard for IT that all industry leaders must match to provide the experience that users enjoy in the cloud and now demand on premises. To be successful, organizations must fuel data-driven innovation by leveraging the cloud and modernizing their IT, bringing the power of the cloud to every part of their business through a seamless hybrid multicloud experience. NetApp, with its data fabric strategy, has what customers need to build a unique data fabric designed for their business—in any cloud, in one experience."The way organizations invest in and consume IT resources continues to evolve—hybrid multicloud is clearly now the de facto IT architecture," said NetApp CEO George Kurian. "This is a reality that NetApp has been preparing for many years with our Data Fabric strategy. Our close partnerships with major public cloud providers, historical leadership in storage and data management, and groundbreaking approach to creating hybrid multicloud environments with Kubernetes and advanced data services represent an important milestone. It is an exciting foundation for our customers to drive IT transformation today and for further innovation in the years to come."