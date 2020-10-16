Nearly 2,000 Robinhood account details exposed in cyberattack; company working on securing holdings: Report

Account details of nearly 2,000 Robinhood Markets users were exposed in a recent hack that siphoned off funds. The online attack was carried out last week, and initial reports suggested a “limited number” of accounts that were left exposed, reported Bloomberg.

A person familiar with the matter revealed the estimated figure to the publication. The report states that a limited number of Robinhood Markets users were victim to a cybercrime attack, wherein hackers gained access by breaching personal email accounts outside of Robinhood, an assertion that some of the victims acknowledge and others reject.

Soon after the attack, users took to social media and complained about the hack. Users also complained about Robinhood not having a customer service phone number. The brokerage has more than 13 million users and, as per the report, is considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools.

“We always respond to customers reporting fraudulent or suspicious activity and work as quickly as possible to complete investigations. The security of Robinhood customer accounts is a top priority and something we take very seriously,” the company said in its statement.

Robinhood is also pushing notifications, asking users to set up two-factor authentication on their accounts.

Users, however, reported that despite setting up two-factor authentication, their accounts were compromised and there was no sign of any intrusion into their accounts. Some were able to find out only after the app notified them about their investments were being sold.

Robinhood said it will work quickly with customers to secure their holdings.