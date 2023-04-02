 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT order in Android matter will resonate globally on abuse of dominance theme: Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Venkataraman, who led the legal battle on behalf of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Google in the Android matter, also asserted that the six directions of the regulator that were upheld by the NCLAT cover almost 99 per cent of the remedies recommended to address the unfair business ways.

In its 189-page order, the NCLAT upheld six remedies suggested by the regulator, including that Google should allow users during the initial device setup to choose their default search engine and that OEMs cannot be forced to pre-install a bouquet of its apps.

Appellate tribunal NCLAT’s ruling in the Google matter will open the market for ”free innovation” and will resonate as part of the global theme on abuse of dominance, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman has said.

”When abuse of dominance goes, it allows for free and fair market play for scientific development and innovation. There is more choice for startups, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and consumers. The status quo bias will go. ”

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order has set the foundation for the twin vision of Make In India and startup growth,” Venkataraman told PTI in an interview here.