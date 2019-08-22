Nazara Technologies acquires majority stake in Sportskeeda; onboards 25mn active users to the network

Nazara Technologies Ltd, one of the largest interactive gaming and sports media company in India, has invested about Rs 44 crores and acquired a 67 percent stake in Sportskeeda, a sports media platform. With this investment, Nazara adds 25 million monthly active users and closes in on 100 million monthly active users on its network.

Nazara has been the most aggressive investor in the Indian gaming and sports media space in the last 18 months. This investment will also stand to benefit Nazara’s portfolio enabling cross networking opportunities while lending symbiotic synergy between the investee companies.

Sportskeeda CEO, Porush Jain, says, “Nazara’s acquisition and investment into Sportskeeda is an important milestone in our journey. From our modest beginning as a multisport blog in 2009, we have become a one of a kind sports content platform. We have our eyes set on becoming the world’s largest multi-sport platform by leveraging Nazara’s geographical reach in the sports-crazy Middle East & Africa markets.”

Formerly backed by Seedfund, Sportskeeda has been an early stage venture capital company with an investment amount of about Rs 6 crores in 2012. The company curates over 10,000 articles per month, crowd sourced from a network of top journalists and serves personalized content to over 25 million plus monthly active users globally. It covers mainstream sports like football, cricket, esports, basketball, kabaddi, WWE, MMA among others.

According to Bharati Jacob, Co-founder SeedFund “We, at SeedFund, have enjoyed a decade long partnership with Sportskeeda. We are pleased to see Porush and his team realize their vision in making Sportskeeda one of the major sports media destinations in India and internationally.