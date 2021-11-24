Nasa's DART mission to crash spacecraft into asteroid

The mission will knock the moonlet Dimorphos off course and alter its course

It is a test run of a smashing kind. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) is using a rocket from Elon Musk-owned SpaceX to knock an asteroid off its trajectory. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is a proof-of-concept mission designed to knock the "moonlet" Dimorphos off trajectory.

The rocket will be fired into space from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on November 24. NASA will deliberately crash a spacecraft into Dimorphos and it will be humanity's first attempt at learning how to safeguard Earth from potential space hazards in the future.

Speaking to BBC, Kelly Fast from NASA's planetary defense co-ordination office said that DART will change "the orbit of Dimorphos by a tiny amount. And really that's all that's needed in the event that an asteroid is discovered well ahead of time".

This will be accomplished using a DART spacecraft which will be flown into orbit on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

The goal is to ensure that Nasa and other agencies are ready in case an asteroid threatens the planet in the future. DART will target a pair of asteroids in close proximity of each other. The larger of the two called Didymos measures 780m across, while the smaller Dimorphos is around 160m, comparable to two Statues of Liberty.

NASA's DART program scientist Tom Statler said that there were more small asteroids than larger ones and if we were ever going to face a threat, it is, "probably going to be from an asteroid around this size."