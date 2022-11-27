NASA's Artemis 1 Orion capsule sets new flight record

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion capsule has set a new space flight record for spacecraft designed to carry humans by travelling 401,798 kilometers from Earth.

The record was previously held by Apollo 13 which logged the record on April 14, 1970 by travelling 400,171 kilometers.

Apollo 13 was not originally designed to travel that far and the craft was only supposed to complete a moon landing. The plan was quickly aborted when a mid-air explosion damaged the craft's service module and the focus then shifted to bringing the crew safely back home.

The distance Apollo 13 managed to chart was because of an emergency plan to slingshot the craft using the Moon's gravity and get it back to Earth as quickly as possible.

The Artemis 1 Orion capsule was also launched without any plan to break the record, it happened because NASA sent the capsule into distant retrograde orbit.

"Artemis 1 was designed to stress the systems of Orion and we settled on the distant retrograde orbit as a really good way to do that," said NASA's Jim Geffre, Orion's spacecraft integration manager.

"It just so happened that with that really large orbit, high altitude above the Moon, we were able to pass the Apollo 13 record. But what was more important though, was pushing the boundaries of exploration and sending spacecraft farther than we had ever done before."

Since the Orion is not staffed, the Apollo 13 crew still holds the record for the farthest distance from Earth reached by humans. The Orion is also carrying a manikin named "Commander Moonikin Campos" after the late Arturo Campos, the man responsible for the emergency procedures that ensured Apollo 13 had enough power to safely splash down on Earth. "Moonikin" is outfitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and physical stress a crew would feel on a similar flight to the moon and back.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE