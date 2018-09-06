App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:24 PM IST

Nanosensors in your mobile phone could help you read air quality within seconds

With the funding secured, scientists are busy figuring out ways to make them available on mobile phones, allowing users to read the quality of air.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Air quality monitoring nanosensors have been developed by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with funding from Intel and the department of science and technology. Currently, the team is looking for ways to integrate it with a mobile phone.

As per a report in The Times of India, field tests on these nanosensors have already begun in Bengaluru and will be conducted in Delhi soon.

The scientists have used a novel fabrication method of a four-element gas sensor array to monitor air pollutants. These pollutants are carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide. This method is highly sensitive and low-cost.

The research was carried out by Navakanta Bhat, Chandra Shekhar Prajapati, Rohith Soman, SB Rudraswamy and Manjunatha Nayak.

"Last year, we first checked for carbon monoxide, but now we’re able to detect four major pollutants and the eventual goal is to put this technology on cell phone. We’re carrying out field tests in Bengaluru and will take it to other cities like New Delhi later," Navakanta told the paper.

While the nuances of inserting this into a mobile phone are yet to be worked out, the team is also considering designing a separate handheld device as an alternative.

The size of the sensor itself is less than 1 mm and combining it with the rest of the signal processing electronics and a small display still doesn’t make it more than a couple of centimetres long.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:23 pm

tags #Business #India #Technology #Trending News

