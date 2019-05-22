Myanmar’s Global Treasure Bank implements Infosys Finacle Core banking solution

Infosys Finacle and Global Treasure Bank (GTB), a leading Commercial Bank in Myanmar, announced the successful implementation of the Finacle Core Banking solution at the Bank. GTB now leverages Finacle’s proven platform to power its retail and corporate operations across 163 branches across the country, engaging its customers with a truly digital banking experience and an enriched product and services portfolio.

U KoKo Aung, CEO, Global Treasure Bank, said, “For over two decades, GTB has stayed true to our mission of comprehensive economic development of Myanmar through reliable, inclusive and convenient banking services. Today, to continue to abide by this commitment in an increasingly complex regulatory and competitive environment, we felt the need for a modern platform to power our banking strategy. We believe our investment in Finacle’s industry leading platform, will help deepen our customer relationships through scalable, innovative and contextual banking experience.”

Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle, said, “The Myanmar Banking industry is amidst a transformation, requiring rapid technology advancements to keep pace with policy reforms and changing customer expectations to compete in a global playing field. With Finacle, GTB has gained a strong foundation to boost agility and efficiency of operations, and significantly improve customer experience across channels. We are pleased to expand our presence in Myanmar to become the preferred banking solution provider and leverage our rich experience across 100 countries, to support the Myanmar banking industry’s modernization journey.”

ACE Data Systems Ltd, Finacle’s business partner in Myanmar, played an integral role in the solution’s implementation process. With vast experience in implementing Finacle and an in-depth understanding of local banking practices, they ensured completion of the project within stipulated timeliness.