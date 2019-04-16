App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MX announces AI-powered financial wellness tool

It is a completely self-guided financial wellness tool that banks and credit unions can use.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

MX, a provider of financial data services, announced MoneyMap with Pulse – a completely self-guided financial wellness tool that banks and credit unions can use to empower their customers to become financially strong. With guided financial advice, customers increase engagement with their FI, make better decisions in real time through AI-driven personalized insights, and build financial strength.

"Traditional methods of budgeting simply don't work for large portions of society – too much of the burden is placed on the individual," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "The solution is MoneyMap with Pulse. We're ushering in a new age of financial wellness where our technology does all the heavy lifting – from proactive notifications to guided, personalized financial advice. With the use of technology, financial institutions can help their customers build better financial habits without having to fundamentally change their budgeting behavior."

Caldwell states that "new technology is redefining how people interact with their finances, which in turn leads to observable increases in user login, engagement, and NPS."

"Following the MX and Personetics partnership announced in February, we are pleased to incorporate AI-powered insights and advice capabilities into MoneyMap with Pulse, giving banks and credit unions a streamlined SaaS implementation that significantly shortens the time to market," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "In addition to the consumer benefits, it's easy for financial institutions to get started and stay ahead of big tech competitors. Existing MX clients can be integrated in as little as 30 days."

related news

"Banks and credit unions are at risk if they are not investing in the data capabilities and assets that are going to drive AI technologies in the future," said Ron Shevlin, Director of Research at Cornerstone Advisors.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:51 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Jofra Archer removes Chris ...

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

London Climate Change Protests Witnessed the Arrest of 120 Activists O ...

'Like a Bombing': Daylight Reveals Extent of Damage in Paris' Notre Da ...

Avengers Endgame Footage Leaked Online, Rangoli Chandel Blasts Randeep ...

Rs 1.41 Cr Seized, 5 AIADMK Workers Held for Distributing Cash After D ...

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Issued Leave India Notice, Blacklisted After ...

IPL 2019 | All Eyes on Rayudu and Vijay as CSK Take on SRH

Baby Leaves from Mangaluru for Emergency Op in Thiruvananthapuram, Gov ...

A Serial Hacker has Uploaded Nearly 1 Billion User Data on the Dark We ...

HTC Apps to be Republished on Play Store after Meeting Google's Polici ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.