English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 days to go : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    MWC 2023: Honor Magic 5, Magic 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display

    The Honor Magic 5 Pro has the best smartphone camera performance and display quality, according to DxOMark.

    Carlsen Martin
    March 02, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

    Honor has unveiled two new flagship smartphones at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The Honor Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro were unveiled with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a flagship triple-camera setup, and a Quad-Curved Floating OLED screen.

    Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro Pricing

    The Honor Magic 5 price starts from €900 (roughly Rs 79,150) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Honor Magic 5 Pro price starts from €1,200 (roughly Rs 1,05,550) for the sole 12GB/512GB configuration. The Honor Magic 5 comes in Glacier Blue and Black colours, while the Honor Magic 5 Pro is offered in Meadow Green and Black colour options. The Honor Magic5 series will be available from the second quarter of 2023.

    Honor Magic 5 Pro Specifications

    The Honor Magic 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Magic 5 Pro packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless SuperCharge support. The Magic 5 Pro sports a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2848×1312 pixels. The screen features a 1Hz-120Hz Dynamic refresh rate with up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

    Related stories

    Honor calls it the ‘Quad-Curved Floating Screen’, which is curved on all four sides and has gesture support. The panel boasts a 19.54:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 461 ppi. The screen supports HDR10+ and is IMAX Enhanced certified. The Discrete Display Chipset that is developed in partnership with Qualcomm can help boost the frame rate in games. The display on the Honor Magic 5 Pro is rated No. 1 by DxOMark.

    For optics, the Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera with a 1/1.12x sensor size, an f/1.6 aperture, OIS support, and an 8P lens. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a wide 122-degree FOV and an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, you get a 50 MP Periscope telephoto camera with an f/3.0 aperture, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and 100x digital zoom.

    The camera system is assisted by a 3D ToF laser, a multi-spectrum sensor, and a flicker sensor. On the front, there’s a pill-shaped notch that houses a 12 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 3D depth sensor. The handset runs on Android 13 with the MagicOS 7.1 skin on top. Lastly, the Honor Magic 5 Pro weighs 219 grams and measures 8.77mm thick.

    Honor Magic 5 Specifications

    honor magic 5

    The Honor Magic 5 uses the same chipset as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. Additionally, the phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Magic 5 packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 13 with the MagicOS 7.1 skin on top.

    The phone sports a 6.73-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2688×1224 pixels and a pixel density of 438 ppi. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate but doesn’t use LTPO technology for a dynamic refresh rate. The vanilla Magic 5 also uses the ‘Quad-Curved Floating Screen’ and the Discrete Display Chipset.

    For optics, the Magic 5 gets a triple-camera setup with 54 MP primary sensor with a 1/1.49-inch sensor size and an f/1.9 aperture. The main camera is paired with 50 MP ultrawide shooter that supports a macro mode and a 32 MP telephoto unit with 2.5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS support. On the front, there’s a 12 MP selfie camera. The Honor Magic 5 weighs 191 grams and measures 7.80mm thick.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Honor #MWC 2023 #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 07:02 pm