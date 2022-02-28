English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    MWC 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India next month; company calls off Unified OS merger with Oppo

    OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will take place in March 2022.

    OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will take place in March 2022.

    OnePlus 10 Pro India launch has been confirmed. The company announced at MWC 2022 that the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event will be held in March. OnePlus also announced the demerger of the unified OS with Oppo. However, the companies will share their codebase for the respective Android skins.

    OnePlus drew a lot of flak when it announced the integration of Oxygen OS with ColorOS. At the time, the company claimed that the Unified OS was being developed to offer a smooth, clean, reliable and feature-rich user experience. Oxygen OS 12 is, more or less, a rebadged version of ColorOS 12. However, users complained about the hampered experience due to several bugs in the Oxygen OS 12 update.

    At MWC 2022, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the company will re-introduce a "light and clean" version of OxygenOS that will be "familiar" to OnePlus users, Android Central reported. OxygenOS 13 will be built on the ColorOS codebase, but it will have differentiated features and a UI that is similar to older versions of the skin. “While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent properties. This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties,” Lau said.

    “Our software philosophy for OxygenOS has always been to offer users light and clean experience that is close to stock Android and oriented towards usage globally. With OxygenOS 13, we want to deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of OxygenOS, like a fast and smooth experience, burden-less design, and ease of use. OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customisation features,” the OnePlus top-chief further added.

    In addition to this, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally in March. The OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date remains unknown at the moment. However, we can expect the device to launch in India during the second half of March. 

    Close

    Related stories

    OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone has a 48MP triple-camera setup with a 50MP ultrawide camera tuned by Hasselblad. There is a 6.7-inch curved 2K AMOLED display as well with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Following its launch in India, the OnePlus 10 Pro will compete against the likes of the iQOO 9 Pro (Review), Vivo X70 Pro Plus (Review), Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 series.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #OnePlus #OnePlus 10 Pro #Oppo #smartphones
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 08:08 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.