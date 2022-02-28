MWC 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India next month; company calls off Unified OS merger with Oppo

OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will take place in March 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch has been confirmed. The company announced at MWC 2022 that the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event will be held in March. OnePlus also announced the demerger of the unified OS with Oppo. However, the companies will share their codebase for the respective Android skins.

OnePlus drew a lot of flak when it announced the integration of Oxygen OS with ColorOS. At the time, the company claimed that the Unified OS was being developed to offer a smooth, clean, reliable and feature-rich user experience. Oxygen OS 12 is, more or less, a rebadged version of ColorOS 12. However, users complained about the hampered experience due to several bugs in the Oxygen OS 12 update.

At MWC 2022, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the company will re-introduce a "light and clean" version of OxygenOS that will be "familiar" to OnePlus users, Android Central reported. OxygenOS 13 will be built on the ColorOS codebase, but it will have differentiated features and a UI that is similar to older versions of the skin. “While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent properties. This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties,” Lau said.

“Our software philosophy for OxygenOS has always been to offer users light and clean experience that is close to stock Android and oriented towards usage globally. With OxygenOS 13, we want to deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of OxygenOS, like a fast and smooth experience, burden-less design, and ease of use. OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customisation features,” the OnePlus top-chief further added.

In addition to this, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally in March. The OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date remains unknown at the moment. However, we can expect the device to launch in India during the second half of March.