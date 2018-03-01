MWC 2018: This Vivo concept phone offers something that iPhone X doesn't have

As bezels on the latest smartphones are getting slimmer, the work of phone makers is getting trickier, as they're riddled with problems including where to place the fingerprint sensor or a selfie front camera, or even the earpiece. But it seems like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has found a solution to the issue and launched the all new concept phone Vivo APEX at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

Fingerprint sensor

Traditionally smartphones sported the fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel of phones. The fingerprint sensor was the first victim in the fight between companies to launch phones with thinner bezels. Most companies started launching phones with a sensor on the reverse of a device. Apple went a step ahead and removed the fingerprint sensor altogether.

However, Vivo unveiled the X20 Plus model at CES 2018 in January which incorporated the world’s first in-display fingerprint sensor. Taking the technology forward, Vivo has incorporated the feature in the APEX model as well, with the half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology. The technology basically means a large part of the screen is converted into a fingerprint scanner.

Almost 30-35 percent of the screen is converted into a fingerprint sensor, which is not placed at an awkward angle nor on the reverse of the phone, and the device's bezel remains extremely slim.

The in-display scanner doesn’t seem to be as fast as the conventional fingerprint sensor, but it's safe to assume that it will improve once the technology advances.

Front camera

Between a fingerprint sensor and a front camera, the bigger dilemma smartphone manufacturers face is where to place the camera lens. It can't go under the display and definitely can't be shifted and still remain a front-facing camera.

But Vivo has found a solution for this issue as well and introduced an elevating front camera. The camera remains hidden under the display for most part and slides up at the user’s instruction. The technology not only seems solid, but is also extremely logical.

The earpiece

While the first two features were replaced with logical techniques, Vivo had to go an extra-mile and come up with a whole new technology concept to replace the earpiece on the device. It launched the screen sound casting technology, which turns the screen into an earpiece. Fascinating, isn’t it? With this technology Vivo makes the front screen of the phone vibrate, which then reproduces the sound like a earpiece does.

The China-headquartered company also announced plans to make phones with just 1.8 mm bezels, which will allow phones to sport displays with a display-to-screen ratio as high as 98 percent. Although Vivo has incorporated all these technologies into a concept phone, the company hasn’t made any announcement on whether the phone will be commercially produced.