MV Agusta F3 800 sold for Rs 80 lakh to raise money for UNICEF

In an unusual turn of events, an MV Agusta F3 800 sold for more than five times its usual retail price, with all the money given away. While this sounds like the climax of a crime-thriller film, it is an initiative by MV Agusta and UNICEF to support underprivileged children worldwide.

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer auctioned a standard MV Agusta F3 800 for 100,000 Euros for the global NGO. Though the motorcycle was mechanically unchanged, it is an aesthetically irreplaceable piece. The special F3 800 is decked in a white/blue paint scheme with UNICEF stickers on the tank, fairing and on the quarter panel.

MV Agusta is prone to manufacturing one-off special edition models. It recently launched the F3 800 RC in India, a motorcycle that is priced at a premium of Rs 4 lakh over the standard F3 800 because it is equipped with a full racing kit.

The list of special edition motorcycles launched by the company also includes the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro as well as the Brutale 900 RR America. The Superveloce 800 Serie Oro is a retro-looking supersport motorcycle with a limited production run of 300 units. The Brutale 900 RR is their naked roadster which got an American makeover, with the nation’s iconic red, white and blue colors.