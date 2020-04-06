Music streaming services grew 32 percent, Spotify topped the charts in 2019: Report

Music streaming services have started picking pace in India and other international markets, and the latest numbers suggest a 32 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth globally. Swedish company Spotify is currently the global leader in the music streaming industry.

Global online music streaming subscriptions grew 32 percent YoY reaching 358 million subscriptions in 2019, according to research firm Counterpoint. The growth was driven by the availability of exclusive content like podcasts, originals which attracted people and eventually turned them to subscribers. Further, promotional activities like price cuts in subscriptions in emerging markets bundled offers from telcos added to the growth.

Spotify, which entered last year in India, managed to capture a 31 percent share of the total revenue and a 35 percent share of the total paid subscriptions. Apple Music, which is among the premium music streaming service providers, was second to Spotify with over 24 percent of the total share and has over 19 percent of paid subscribers. Apple’s high focus in its services segment is said to be a reason for Apple Music’s subscription growth, which grew by 36 percent YoY. Add to it the improvements in its app like introduction of night mode, curated playlists to target a group, etc.

Amazon Prime Music came in third with 15 percent of the total global subscribers. The report further adds that more than 80% of music streaming revenue came from paid subscriptions. The rest came from advertisements and partnerships with brands and telcos.

“Paid subscriptions grew 32% YoY compared to 23% YoY growth of total MAUs. This suggests people are ready to pay for music streaming for a hassle-free experience. However, this is not completely user-driven. Music streaming platforms are following a two-step approach to gain subscribers, first registering them to their platform as free users by means of excellent advertising campaigns and secondly pitching them with attractive offers to transfer them to become paying subscribers,” said Research Analyst Abhilash Kumar.

It is estimated that the online music streaming subscriptions market will grow more than 25% YoY to exceed 450 million subscriptions by the end of 2020.