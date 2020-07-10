App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Music streaming service Spotify down on iPhones; company promises a quick fix

The issue persisted despite users trying to shut the app and even reinstalling it several times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Streaming service Spotify has reportedly been experiencing bug problems and is down temporarily on iOS. The technical glitch has been reported by iPhone users who noticed that the app was closing unexpectedly.

Spotify on iOS continued to misbehave despite users trying to shut the app and even reinstalling it several times, News Minute reported.

Recognising many of the complaints on social media, Spotify quickly responded to users.

Close

"Something is currently out of tune! We are investigating, and we'll keep you updated soon!" the streaming-giant tweeted from their official account, which is similar to the notification users receive from the Spotify Status account when problems arise within the app.

related news

The issue surrounding the app could be related to Facebook developers' tools, which is why deleting and reinstalling the app does not make a difference, according to The Independent.

It seems that the app is facing problems only on iOS and is running fine for Android users. Tracking website Down Detector saw a sharp increase in the number of people reporting problems with the app which appeared as a widespread issue.

For the moment, only users from Western Europe seems to be affected by the issue.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #iOS #iPhones #Spotify

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.