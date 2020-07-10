Music streaming service Spotify down on iPhones; company promises a quick fix

Streaming service Spotify has reportedly been experiencing bug problems and is down temporarily on iOS. The technical glitch has been reported by iPhone users who noticed that the app was closing unexpectedly.

Spotify on iOS continued to misbehave despite users trying to shut the app and even reinstalling it several times, News Minute reported.

Recognising many of the complaints on social media, Spotify quickly responded to users.

"Something is currently out of tune! We are investigating, and we'll keep you updated soon!" the streaming-giant tweeted from their official account, which is similar to the notification users receive from the Spotify Status account when problems arise within the app.

The issue surrounding the app could be related to Facebook developers' tools, which is why deleting and reinstalling the app does not make a difference, according to The Independent.

It seems that the app is facing problems only on iOS and is running fine for Android users. Tracking website Down Detector saw a sharp increase in the number of people reporting problems with the app which appeared as a widespread issue.

For the moment, only users from Western Europe seems to be affected by the issue.