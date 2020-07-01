Mumbai Police, Karnataka government caught using banned Chinese app

Mumbai Police has invoked Section 144 owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the city. The order was shared via a press release scanned using the banned Chinese app CamScanner.

CamScanner is one of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Government of India on June 28, citing them “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The press release shared with the media includes the CamScanner watermark, as you can see at the bottom right corner of the image.

The Karnataka government, too, was found to be using the banned Chinese app in one of its shared press releases.

Soon after the ban was announced the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has deleted its official account from TikTok, another Chinese app which has received an interim ban in India. MyGov and IRCTC have also deleted their accounts from the platform.

The Karnataka Government, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Maharashtra Public Health Department, the Data Security Council of India, and several other government agencies have been using TikTok to put out information on the platform about data security and COVID-19.

These banned apps have been given 48 hours to clarify on the data-sharing practices and to prove that the data was not being shared to servers in China.