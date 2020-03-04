Mumbai man clicks a 'red tree' with iPhone 11 Pro, wins Apple Night Mode Photo challenge

Apple has announced the winners of its Night Mode Photo challenge. Among the list of winning photographers of the Apple Night Mode Photo challenge is a man from Mumbai who captured the ‘rich red colour of a tree’.

A curated panel of judges selected six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The panel included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis.

The judges selected photos of six photographers who represented China, India, Russia and Spain.

Among the six photos is the photo captured by Mitsun Soni, who shot a tree using an iPhone 11 Pro.

Mitchell, one of the judges, said, “This one blows my mind. I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree. It almost feels like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame. Absolutely beautiful composition as well.”

Another judge, Duplessis, said, “The rich red color of the tree and ground gives this picture an otherworldly quality. Paired with the night sky, it feels like a still from a sci-fi film.”

The winning photo will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple) and will appear globally on billboards.