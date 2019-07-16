MSI GT76 Titan gaming laptop with Core i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Max-Q begins shipping in the US

MSI first announced the behemoth GT76 DT Titan at Computex 2019. The predecessor to the GT75 Titan features a "sports-car-inspired" chassis design and makes zero apologies for being thick and chunky and doesn't pretend to be thin and light.

Like the Alienware Area-51m and Asus ROG G703, the MSI GT76 also delivers a no-compromise approach to performance. Coming in at over four kgs, the GT76 is capable of rivalling most high-end desktops in terms of overall performance. But that's down to the fact that it is more of a desktop replacement than a laptop.

Unlike its predecessor, the GT76 Titan packs an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, a desktop-grade 8-core, 16-thread CPU. In terms of graphics, the new Titan is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or RTX 2070 Max-Q cards. While both the ROG and Alienware machine offer non-Max-Q graphics, the GT76 Titan's Core i9-9900K is capable of 5.0GHz all-core overclocking out of the box.

Although 5.0GHz overclocking on all cores seems impossible on a laptop, MSI has really stepped up the cooling system on the GT76 Titan. We're talking eleven heat pipes, a massive mesh bottom, four cooling fans and five cooling radiators on the back and sides of the machine. Nvidia claimed the best way to get the most of any RTX card in a laptop would depend on the manufacturer's ability to optimise cooling. It is safe to assume MSI has got it spot-on.

For the display, the GT76 can be customised with a 17.3-inch FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. There's also an option for a UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) IPS panel, but we're going to have to recommend going with the ultra-smooth 240Hz panel. This gaming behemoth also offers an excellent assortment of I/O with 3x NVMe PCIe Gen3 M.2 slots, 1x 2.5-inch HDD and up to 128GB of DDR4-2666MHz RAM.

The MSI GT76 Titan recently hit US retailers starting from Rs 2,40,000 ($3500).