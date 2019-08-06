App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mphasis signs cloud deal with UK’s largest independent Insurance Broker

Mphasis will also leverage Azure cloud platform across several applications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mphasis, an IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with The Ardonagh Group, the UK's largest independent insurance intermediary with global reach. The scope of the service provision includes management of hybrid cloud infrastructure, network services, service desk, desktop engineering, and security services.

As part of the agreement, Mphasis will deliver tailored infrastructure services across various parts of The Ardonagh Group (including Towergate Insurance and Geo Underwriting), and leverage Microsoft's Azure cloud platform across several applications. Mphasis will also use InfraGenieTM, its integrated service management and automation platform that enables management of hybrid IT infrastructure.

"We're pleased to further strengthen our partnership with The Ardonagh Group, a true leader in the European insurance space. Mphasis will support the organization's business objectives, delivering an enhanced experience for end-users and improving cost and operational efficiencies through tailored, integrated infrastructure services. The new deal is a testament to Mphasis' track record and deep expertise within the insurance arena, as well as our flexible and innovative approach," said Anurag Bhatia, Head of Europe, Mphasis.

"Having worked with Mphasis for over a year, we have seen first-hand their expertise in the insurance industry, and we are happy to further strengthen our relationship. InfraGenieTM's operational model is a perfect fit for our business as it enables an excellent integrated experience across physical, virtual and cloud environments. This implementation provides excellent automated solutions and ultimately enriches the day to day working for our people and end-user experience that our customers demand," said James Barnard, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, The Ardonagh Group.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

