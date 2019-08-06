Mphasis signs cloud deal with UK’s largest independent Insurance Broker

Mphasis, an IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with The Ardonagh Group, the UK's largest independent insurance intermediary with global reach. The scope of the service provision includes management of hybrid cloud infrastructure, network services, service desk, desktop engineering, and security services.

As part of the agreement, Mphasis will deliver tailored infrastructure services across various parts of The Ardonagh Group (including Towergate Insurance and Geo Underwriting), and leverage Microsoft's Azure cloud platform across several applications. Mphasis will also use InfraGenieTM, its integrated service management and automation platform that enables management of hybrid IT infrastructure.

"We're pleased to further strengthen our partnership with The Ardonagh Group, a true leader in the European insurance space. Mphasis will support the organization's business objectives, delivering an enhanced experience for end-users and improving cost and operational efficiencies through tailored, integrated infrastructure services. The new deal is a testament to Mphasis' track record and deep expertise within the insurance arena, as well as our flexible and innovative approach," said Anurag Bhatia, Head of Europe, Mphasis.