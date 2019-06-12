Mphasis partners with Camunda to gain a stronger digital foothold in financial markets

Mphasis, an Information Technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced its partnership with global software company Camunda, which specializes in BPM (Business Process Management), to gain a stronger digital foothold for existing clients and partners and further grow presence in global markets across financial services.

Mphasis’ strategic partnership will increase value-added services with Camunda’s cloud and BPM technology, capturing larger market share, enhance onboarding services for new clients, increase top line revenues and upgrade bottom-line operations with partner tools and frameworks. Furthermore, Mphasis’ experience as a seasoned technology service provider, combined with Camunda’s expertise in building strong workflow and decision automation assets in banking and insurance verticals, will offer faster time-to-market and high value services for customers in the insurance and banking sectors.

Camunda BPM is an open-source workflow and decision automation platform, with tools for creating workflow and decision models, operating deployed models in production, and allowing users to execute workflow tasks assigned to appropriate recipients. This platform fits Mphasis’ clients’ demand for microservice-based workflow and decision management platforms at a lower price point, as well as the ability for greater flexibility of integrating with modern user interfaces.