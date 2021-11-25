MARKET NEWS

Mozilla's Lockwise password manager for Firefox will shut down on Dec 13

Mozilla says the iOS version of Firefox will eventually gain Lockwise's features, with support for more platforms further down the line

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
Mozilla has announced that its password manager app for iOS and Android will be sunsetted on December 13, 2021. Mozilla started the project in 2018 under the name Lockbox, which was eventually split into an extension for the Firefox browser and a standalone app for iOS and Android.

The app will no longer be updated or maintained post December 13 and Mozilla says that its features will continue to live on in the iOS version of the Firefox app, with a release on other platforms following soon.

In it's end of support document, Mozilla says, "Mozilla will end support for the Firefox Lockwise app on Android and iOS, effective December 13, 2021. You will no longer be able to install or reinstall Firefox Lockwise from the App Store or Google Play Store. iOS version 1.8.1 and Android version 4.0.3 will be the last releases for Firefox Lockwise."

The Firefox app on iOS will automatically sync all Lockwise passwords before the shutdown and the company will share more details, on how the iOS version of the app will stand in as a system wide password manager in December.

Till that time, the saved passwords can only be used within the Firefox app on iOS. A release schedule for other platforms will be announced later.

Last year in August, Mozilla laid off 250 people on the work force, blaming the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic which had "significantly impacted" the company's revenue.

The company's CEO Mitchell Baker had said, "I desperately wish there was some other way to set Mozilla up for long term success in building a better internet but to go further, we must be organized to be able to think about a different world.”
Tags: #Firefox #Lockwise #Mozilla
