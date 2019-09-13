Mountain View launches Pactum to help global companies

Mountain View launched Pactum, an AI-based system that helps global companies to autonomously offer personalized, commercial negotiations on a massive scale.

Inefficient contracting has been estimated to cause firms to lose between 17 percent to 40 percent of the value on a given deal, depending on circumstances, according to research by KPMG.

Pactum’s AI helps companies improve their bottom line by implementing bespoke negotiation services for large volumes of incremental partners in every market, that might have previously been unmanaged.

Augmented artificial intelligence evaluates agreement terms and offers an unbiased resolution that can result in either business development or renewed agreements where both parties have been equally evaluated to support a fair deal.

Based off, on, historical data, terms are suggested and discussed through an auto-generated chat-like interface to generate a contract that is then ready for review and sign off.

“According to our calculations, all the Fortune Global 500 companies together have 12 million supplier contracts that are unmanaged, also known as ‘tail spend’, amounting to around $100 million to $500 million per enterprise,” said Martin Rand, Pactum CEO.

“Our system helps companies enable growth and bring in initially lost income through stronger agreements while minimizing waste by conducting thousands of parallel automated negotiations at a time," he said.

"We’ve converted a process that used to take days, involving back and forth communication and preparation, contracts drafts, updates, and approvals, and signatures, etc. to now take an average of 15 minutes,” added Rand

The system is designed to align the values of both the Pactum client and their vendor by initially appraising each possible trade-off in the partnership.

Through the system, win-win trade-offs are determined, with terms including payment time, cancellation terms, pricing, etc.