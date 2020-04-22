Mount Everest base camp now offers 5G network

Next-generation 5G network has been in its initial testing phase in several parts of the world. While the high-speed network is at least a couple of years away from its entry in the Indian telecom market, a remote Mount Everest base camp now offers 5G coverage.

China’s national telecom operator China Mobile claims to have opened its 5G network service on Mount Everest to celebrate its 20th birthday since its separation from the state-owned provider. The telco has reportedly laid down 25 kilometres of optical fibre cables at an altitude of 5,364 metres (17,598ft) above sea level. China Mobile has set up three 5G and three 4G base stations at the 5,300-metre base camp and the 5,800-metre transition camp, which provide an online download speed of about 1 gigabit per second, reported South China Morning Post.

Earlier this month, China Mobile partnered with state-run China Central Television to broadcast a 24-hour live-streamed programme on April 14 from Mount Everest, which had more than six million viewers.

The Chinese telco aims to install two more base stations by April 25 in another camp at an altitude of 6,500 metres.

Further, more than 150 China Mobile employees are taking part in the construction and maintenance of the new 5G base stations as well as upgrading existing infrastructure on the surrounding areas, according to the company.