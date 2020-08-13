Motorola will unveil its next Moto Razr flip smartphone on September 9

Motorola just announced a virtual event on September 9, where it will unveil its next-gen Moto Razr. The smartphone maker sent media invites with a subtle hint – “flip the smartphone experience once again” – about the next Moto Razr.

The Moto Razr 5G or 2020 Moto Razr will replace the existing Moto Razr, which is in dire need of an update. Motorola has not provided any details on the specifications and design of its next clamshell folding phone, but previous leaks suggest that it will feature a major bump in performance.

The new Moto Razr is expected to opt for a Snapdragon 765G SoC, which features an integrated 5G modem. The chipset will likely be paired with 8GB RAM as opposed to 6GB RAM on its predecessor. The upcoming Moto Razr is set to get a nice upgrade over the current Moto Razr, which uses a dated Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The next Moto Razr is also expected to get a 48 MP rear camera upgrade and a 20 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone could also pack a 2,845 mAh battery. Considering there is no confirmation from Motorola, we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.

However, if these leaks specs are accurate, it would seem like the Moto Razr 5G will get a decent update over its predecessor. Samsung also recently announced a 5G version of its flip smartphone, although the Galaxy Z Flip 5G leans more towards the flagship level than the mid-range.