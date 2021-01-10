Motorola unveils One Ace 5G, new G Stylus, G Power and G Play: Check features and specs

Motorola One Ace 5G $399.99 (Roughly Rs 29,500) Moto G Stylus (2021) (4GB/128GB) $299 (Roughly Rs 22,000) Moto G Power (2021) (3GB/32GB) $199.99 (Roughly Rs 14,700) Moto G Power (2021) (4GB/64GB) $249 (Roughly Rs 18,300) Moto G Play (2021) (3GB/32GB) $169.99 (Roughly Rs 12,500)

Motorola recently launched several new smartphones in the US. The lineup includes the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace. All four phones run on Android 10 and are powered by Qualcomm chipsets.

Motorola One Ace 5G Specs

The Motorola One Ace is the only 5G phone in the lineup. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Motorola’s latest affordable 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola One Ace 5G uses a triple-rear camera setup, with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone also gets a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. The Motorola One Ace 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Moto G Stylus (2021) Specs

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G Stylus sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 386ppi density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Motorola has also included a stylus with the phone. The Moto G Stylus opts for a quad-camera setup, with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the Moto G Stylus (2021) features a 16 MP selfie shooter. The new Moto G Stylus packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Moto G Power (2021) Specs

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The new Moto G Power sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 267ppi pixel density. The Moto G Power packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, which the company claims can last for up to three days. The phone opts for a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP primary shooter, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the Moto G Power boasts an 8 MP selfie shooter.

Moto G Play (2021) Specs

The Moto G Play is the most affordable of the four phones. It packs a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The Moto G Play sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Moto G Play (2021) gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Moto G Play (2021) also opts for a 5 MP selfie shooter.