Motorola unveils One Ace 5G, new G Stylus, G Power and G Play: Check features and specs
All four phones run on Android 10 and are powered by Qualcomm chipsets.
January 10, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
Motorola recently launched several new smartphones in the US. The lineup includes the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace. All four phones run on Android 10 and are powered by Qualcomm chipsets.
|Motorola One Ace 5G
|$399.99 (Roughly Rs 29,500)
|Moto G Stylus (2021) (4GB/128GB)
|$299 (Roughly Rs 22,000)
|Moto G Power (2021) (3GB/32GB)
|$199.99 (Roughly Rs 14,700)
|Moto G Power (2021) (4GB/64GB)
|$249 (Roughly Rs 18,300)
|Moto G Play (2021) (3GB/32GB)
|$169.99 (Roughly Rs 12,500)
Motorola One Ace 5G Specs
The Motorola One Ace is the only 5G phone in the lineup. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Motorola’s latest affordable 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola One Ace 5G uses a triple-rear camera setup, with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone also gets a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. The Motorola One Ace 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Moto G Stylus (2021) Specs
The phone runs on the Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G Stylus sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 386ppi density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Motorola has also included a stylus with the phone. The Moto G Stylus opts for a quad-camera setup, with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the Moto G Stylus (2021) features a 16 MP selfie shooter. The new Moto G Stylus packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Moto G Power (2021) Specs
The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The new Moto G Power sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 267ppi pixel density. The Moto G Power packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, which the company claims can last for up to three days. The phone opts for a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP primary shooter, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the Moto G Power boasts an 8 MP selfie shooter.
Moto G Play (2021) Specs
The Moto G Play is the most affordable of the four phones. It packs a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The Moto G Play sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Moto G Play (2021) gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Moto G Play (2021) also opts for a 5 MP selfie shooter.