Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola to launch Moto G9 in India on August 24, Flipkart listing reveals

There are also rumours that Motorola could launch the Moto E7 Plus in India alongside the Moto G9.

Moneycontrol News

A new Motorola smartphone is making its way to the Indian market on August 24. While the company has been teasing the smartphone without unveiling its name, Flipkart may have accidentally revealed that the Moto G9 will be launching on August 24.

The upcoming Motorola smartphone microsite on Flipkart has revealed that Motorola will launch the Moto G9 in India on August 24. The URL mentions the word ‘Moto G9’, thus confirming its launch in India.

The Motorola launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on August 24 in India. The teaser video uploaded on Twitter emphasises performance and cameras on the upcoming Motorola device.

Among the few aspects of the smartphone that Motorola have revealed were a fingerprint reader on the back with the Motorola logo, a USB-C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and the same button arrangement as the Motorola One Fusion+.

The listing also claims that the new Motorola smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a “phenomenal battery”, an “incredible camera system”, a “magnificent display”.

First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:26 am

